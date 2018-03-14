McCartney & Witherspoon Their Spawn Come Together

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Grabs a Drink with Paul McCartney's Grandson

Reese Witherspoon and Paul McCartney now have a special connection through their own flesh and blood, and the big question -- is it a case of love me do ... or hello, goodbye?

Reese and Ryan Phillippe's daughter, 18-year-old Ava Phillippe, was out strolling the streets of London earlier this week with Paul's eldest grandson, Arthur Donald McCartney, who's also 18.

Ava seemed pretty smitten with the dude, and we can't blame her ... Arthur's kind of a stud with Beatles-esque charm flowing through his veins. Ava and Arthur also stopped off for a drink at a bar. Chill, they're legal to booze in the UK.

BTW ... Arthur's mom is Mary McCartney -- Paul and Linda's first child together.

Hard to tell if Ava and Arthur are just in the friend zone or starting a romance.

We'd say all they need is love, but we're guessing Arthur uses that line all the time: Y'know my granddad wrote that.