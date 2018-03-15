Anderson Cooper Splits with Longtime BF

Anderson Cooper Splits With Longtime Boyfriend

Breaking News

Anderson Cooper has officially split from his longtime boyfriend, Benjamin Maisani.

Cooper released a statement Thursday confirming that he and Maisani, a night club mogul, had "separated as boyfriends some time ago." He added, "We remain the best of friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together."



The two were spotted together earlier this week leaving the home they still share in Manhattan, so it seems they're still on good terms. They were together for nine years.

Rumors the two had broken up began to surface after several photos of Cooper with Dallas doctor Victor Lopez made their way onto social media over the past few months.

Cooper has not confirmed or denied if he and Lopez are dating, but all signs seemingly point to yes.