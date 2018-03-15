Kanye West Clothing Company Sued You Ripped Off Our Camo Gear

Kanye West's Clothing Company Sued for Camouflage Ripoff

EXCLUSIVE

Kanye West's clothing company is being sued for allegedly ripping off camouflage patterns from a competing company.

Yeezy Apparel and Unknwn are being sued by Jordan Outdoor Enterprises over camo hoodies, camo thigh-high boots, cargo pants, hooded bomber jackets, shirts, boots and other stuff.

The lawsuit claims Jordan has distinctive markings on its Realtree line and Kanye's companies ripped them off.

Kanye's companies have used Kim Kardashian to model some of the gear.

According to the lawsuit, a rep from Yeezy contacted Jordan to discuss using the camo patterns, but when the folks at Jordan said Kanye's company needed to license the items, they went radio silent and then without authorization they went ahead and copied the patterns.

Jordan is asking a judge not only for damage, but to stop Kanye's company in their tracks from continuing to sell the items in question and to turn over and destroy the items that already exist.