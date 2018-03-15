Nick Gordon's Girlfriend's Family Believes He'll Kill Her, If She Stays

Nick Gordon GF's Family Thinks He'll Kill Her ... If She Stays

Nick Gordon's latest arrest for domestic violence is setting off alarms for his girlfriend's family members, who fear she'll end up dead like his ex, Bobbi Kristina Brown.

Sources connected to Laura Leal's family tell TMZ ... they are incredibly worried by his latest arrest, especially considering his history with her, as well as Bobbi Kristina's death. As you know, Gordon was previously arrested for beating Laura -- and, of course, he was found liable for BK's death in a civil trial.

We're told they're also concerned because it appears Laura still wants to be with Nick ... based on the letter she wrote to the judge, pleading for prosecutors to drop the current case.

As one source put it, "She wants this bastard to kill her." We're told Laura's cut off relations with her family -- a big change from last year, when she turned to her fam after Nick's first arrest for beating her.

TMZ broke the story ... prosecutors in Georgia, who are still investigating Bobbi Kristina's death, are also keeping a close eye on Gordon's Florida case.