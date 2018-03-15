Rick Ross Body on the Mend And So Is My Family

Rick Ross Recovering, Back to Family Biz

Rick Ross is looking thinner, but also much stronger after his intensive care health crisis -- and he's even taking time to deal with family matters.

Rick was out with his mom, Tommie Roberts, earlier this week in Fort Lauderdale. The Boss was feeling good enough to floss for photogs as he left an attorney's office. We're told he's in the process of hammering out a child support agreement with his baby mama, Tia Kemp.

Tia and Rick have been going HAM on each other on social media in recent months ... with her accusing him of neglecting their son and calling his family ugly. For his part, Rick's claimed Tia's just salty over the fact he banged her sister first.

If Rick's ready to take on that battle, he's gotta be close to being fully recovered from that hospital stay. Silver lining?