CM Punk's Been Training Like a Maniac for UFC Return, Says Tyron Woodley

CM Punk has been in the gym -- THREE TIMES A DAY -- training his ass off since his unsuccessful UFC debut ... and now Tyron Woodley says he's CONVINCED Punk can win in his return.

"I just talked with him yesterday," Woodley said on "The Hollywood Beatdown" ... "He's putting in more work than some of these guys who claim they wanna be at the top."

Woodley -- the reigning UFC welterweight champ -- says he's been in the gym with Punk and is incredibly impressed with his training regimen.

In fact, once UFC selects an opponent for Punk, Woodley says he'll help the ex-WWE superstar break down tape to prepare for UFC 225 in June.

There's more ... Woodley also reacts to Floyd Mayweather's MMA self-ranking -- and tells us how he plans to get Floyd ready to destroy Conor McGregor whenever they finally get in the octagon.

