Matthew Morrison Outraged by Dog Abuse on 'Crazy Alien' Set

'Crazy Alien' Matthew Morrison Outraged Over Animal Abuse Video ... PETA Demands Action

Matthew Morrison, the star of "Crazy Aliens," is outraged and disgusted by the abuse of a dog on the film's set ... and says if he was there, he would've made every effort to stop it.

TMZ obtained a clip of a German Shepherd locked in a cage that was suspended high above the ground. The cage was then violently spun around and hurled into a freezing bed of water. We're told the scene was shot several times.

Morrison said of the incident, "I've just been made aware and seen a video from the set of a film I worked on in China. My heart is broken to see any animal treated this way. Had I been on set or known about this, I would have made all efforts to stop this. I've called the producers to express my outrage."

A spokesperson for PETA -- who provided the clip to TMZ -- tells us they want the film's cast and producers held accountable and are demanding the following:

-The scene be cut.

-Director Hao Ning to commit to never working with live animals again.

-The cast, including Morrison to donate their salaries to animal-protection charities in China.

-The current condition of the dog used.

"Crazy Alien" is currently in post-production, a release date has not been made.