Matthew Morrison Outraged by Dog Abuse on 'Crazy Alien' Set

Matthew Morrison, the star of "Crazy Aliens," is outraged and disgusted by the abuse of a dog on the film's set ... and says if he was there, he would've made every effort to stop it.
TMZ obtained a clip of a German Shepherd locked in a cage that was suspended high above the ground. The cage was then violently spun around and hurled into a freezing bed of water. We're told the scene was shot several times.
Morrison said of the incident, "I've just been made aware and seen a video from the set of a film I worked on in China. My heart is broken to see any animal treated this way. Had I been on set or known about this, I would have made all efforts to stop this. I've called the producers to express my outrage."
A spokesperson for PETA -- who provided the clip to TMZ -- tells us they want the film's cast and producers held accountable and are demanding the following:
-The scene be cut.
-Director Hao Ning to commit to never working with live animals again.
-The cast, including Morrison to donate their salaries to animal-protection charities in China.
-The current condition of the dog used.
"Crazy Alien" is currently in post-production, a release date has not been made.