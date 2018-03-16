Drake Signs Point to Kanye Rendezvous For Wyoming Recording Sesh

Drake And Kanye Together In Wyoming For New Album

Drake may very well be making an appearance on Kanye West's next album because there are some MASSIVE, rocky hints he's in Wyoming, too.

Drake's personal photographer and videographer, Theo Skudra, shared footage on his Instagram story Thursday that looks exactly like the same place where Kanye's been holed up working on new music. Pay attention to the railing.

As we reported, Kim Kardashian joined her hubby in Jackson Hole last week while he worked on new music. Kim posted several pics from the trip -- one of which is above.

Travis Scott, The Dream, NAS, Kid Cudi and others also joined Ye on the trip for one massive collaboration.

If Skudra's pic holds any proof that Drake's in town to work, Yeezy's next release is about to be a big one.