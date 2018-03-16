Fred Couples Look Out, Augusta ... Tiger Woods Is Back, Baby!

Fred Couples Says Tiger Woods Is Back, Baby!

Golf legend Fred Couples says the old, dominant Tiger Woods is here to stay -- and he thinks it's FREAKIN' AWESOME.

"Oh, Tiger's back ... I love it," 58-year-old Fred told TMZ Sports﻿ at LAX. "I have a great opinion on Tiger."

You'd think Couples would be a little threatened by his resurgence ... but Fred's so happy to see vintage Tiger crushing the green ... all he could do was gush about him.

Of course, we had to ask Couples the question on everyone's mind -- can Tiger end his Majors drought and collect his 5th green jacket?!

Fred -- who famously won the Masters back in 1992 -- is definitely giving Tiger a good shot at Augusta ... AND pulling double duty as a player-coach at the President's Cup!!