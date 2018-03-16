The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Out with Blonde Chick from Cheating Video

The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Still Hanging with Blonde Chick ... Yep, the One on Security Cam

Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers ain't letting a little cheating ruin his game -- then again, it's easy to spit game when you stick with the chick with whom ya got caught cheating.

Alex was out with this blonde bombshell Wednesday night in Hollywood ... just 2 months after his ex, Tori Woodward, brutally exposed him as a cheat by posting video showing him kissing the other woman.

She's way less grainy now, seen through a regular camera lens, but this IS the blonde from that surveillance video. Same dark roots, petite frame and a tad shorter than Alex. What we don't know is if they're dating exclusively, but clearly ... they're at least exploring their options.

If he's sticking with his former side piece ... Alex's comment to us a few weeks back is interesting -- Tori deserves a better guy than him -- kind of like, "It's not you, it's me."