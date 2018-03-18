Rick Ross Says 'Free Meek Mill' in First Performance Since Hospitalization

Rick Ross 1st Show Since Hospitalization ... 'Free Meek Mill'!

Exclusive Video

Rick Ross returned to the stage for the first time this weekend since his hospitalization, and one of his main orders of business was shouting out his locked up label mate, Meek Mill.

Da Boss performed early Sunday morning at The Light nightclub in Vegas in what appears to be the first show he's done since his heart-related health scare earlier this month.

We broke the story ... Ross was hospitalized in Florida after someone found him unresponsive at his home and "slobbing at the mouth." He was put on ECMO to facilitate respiratory and heart functions, and eventually got sent back home to recover.

Definitely looks like Rick is doing better -- he rapped through a few songs, drank from his double cup ... and, most importantly, led a chant demanding authorities #FreeMeekMill. The takeaway ... Renzel seems to be back to his old self, and he hasn't forgotten Meek.

Oh, he also poured some champagne for some ladies in the front row. Wouldn't be a Rick Ross concert without that. Good to have you back, Rozay!