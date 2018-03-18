'SIX' Star Kyle Schmid Hit by Burglars

'SIX' Star Kyle Schmid Has $30k in Jewelry Stolen in Home Burglary

EXCLUSIVE

Kyle Schmid -- the actor who stars as a Navy SEAL team leader on the show, "SIX" -- got totally JACKED ... not in the way SEALs do, though he's feeling the pain.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Kyle's apartment in the L.A. area was burglarized. We're told Kyle came home and noticed the sliding door to his balcony was open ... leading cops to believe that was the point of entry.

Problem was ... the sliding door didn't trigger an alarm ... which allowed the perp to search the home and get away with around $30k worth of jewelry. We're told several other units in the same complex were hit that night. LAPD's now investigating.

As we've reported -- again and again and again -- the L.A. area has seen a rash of burglaries involving tons of celebs.

So far, no one's been nabbed in Kyle's burglary.