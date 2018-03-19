Joel Embiid Drops $12k on Booze, Parties with 76ers Co-Owner for 24th Bday Bash

Joel Embiid Drops $12K on Booze ... at 24th Bday Bash!!

Joel Embiid ﻿turned up in a BIG way for his 24th birthday -- dropping 12 RACKS on alcohol and partying the night away with smokin' hot models and 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin!!

The boozy bday bash went down at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau Saturday in Miami Beach ... where we're told the NBA star bought out the bar -- coppin' Magnum bottles of Dom Perignon for all his thirsty friends in attendance.

Other than Rubin, the celeb guest list included Nick Cannon (who was DJ'ing), Diddy's son Justin Combs, Victoria Secret model Jasmine Tookes and IG smokeshow Jocelyn Chew -- who did her best Marilyn Monroe impression and popped out of a cake!

FYI, the Sixers were off the entire weekend -- so we're pretty sure Embiid had all the clubbers trusting the process til early Sunday morning.

Happy bday!!