Kevin Hart and Ex-Wife Throw Daughter 'Black Panther'-Themed Birthday Party

Kevin Hart and his ex-wife, Torrei, called a truce for their daughter's 13th birthday ... and it led to a baller soiree no "Black Panther" fan will ever top.

Kevin and Torrei (as you might know) had been publicly beefing about him cheating on her but put those differences aside for Heaven's sake birthday bash over the weekend at Sky Zone Trampoline Park in the San Fernando Valley.

We're told they rented the entire joint and gave "Wakanda Forever" a whole new meaning with "Black Panther" as the theme, though other Marvel characters like Captain America and Hulk also made their presence known.

The party details were pretty sweet ... 'BP' cake and even African musicians dressed as superheroes performing several numbers. Rae Sremmurd, Heaven's favorite group, also performed.

Kevin's wife, Eniko, was there ... and we're told she and Torrei were very cool with each other despite their history. As we reported ... Torrei called Eniko a homewrecker, to which Kevin took offense.

Happy birthday, Heaven!