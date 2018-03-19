Meek Mill Says Dirty Cop, Biased Judge Should Be Enough to Set Him Free

Meek Mill Dirty Cop + Biased Judge = My Freedom

Meek Mill wants Pennsylvania's Supreme Court to do some simple math ... which he believes should add up to his immediate release from prison.

Meek's attorneys filed docs Monday requesting he be released from prison on bail while he awaits a hearing to overturn his 2-4 year prison sentence. He points out the Philly D.A.'s Office has said it would not oppose his release on bail ... due to a wide-reaching police corruption case involving Meek's arresting officer, Reginald Graham.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Meek says his initial conviction was based on Graham's perjured testimony. Team Meek lays out the laundry list of allegations against Graham, including performing poorly on a polygraph test (not related to Meek) ... and stealing money from a crime scene.

The other part of the equation is Judge Brinkley, who Meek's team has called out for allegedly making inappropriate comments, including asking the rapper for a shout-out on a song he was doing with Nicki Minaj.

Meek's new docs include the Philly's D.A. statement that it's likely his conviction would be overturned. Basically, he's asking the PA Supreme Court ... what more do ya need to spring me?