Blac Chyna & BF Fri$ky Bu$ine$$

Blac Chyna and BF Get Handsy During Shopping Spree

Blac Chyna went on a shopping spree to satisfy her shoe fetish, but her 18-year-old BF didn't come away empty handed, either.

BC, who is 29, and Houston rapper YBN Almighty Jay hit up Saks Fifth Avenue Monday in Bev Hills ... and she beelined it for the women's shoe department to try on multiple pairs of glitzy kicks.

YBN kept busy, holding on to stacks o' cash -- but we don't know if it was his, or if he was just holding for her. He was definitely holding on to BC's famous ass, though.

After some serious PDA, they hopped in BC's Ferrari with huge shopping bags in tow.

#BossCougarsWinning