Logic and Wife Say Marriage Didn't Work, But No Bad Blood

Logic and his estranged wife, social media star and singer Jessica Andrea, want to shoot down rumors about why they're calling it quits -- and insist it wasn't the result of anything nasty.

The couple released a joint statement Tuesday, saying after 2 years of being married ... they've come to the "loving conclusion" they're better off as friends. They're also refusing to play the blame game, publicly ... saying, "It just didn't work out."

They add there was no cheating, fighting or anger and they'll continue to love and support each other.

As we reported ... the 2 have yet to officially file divorce docs, but there seems to be zero doubt left it will happen soon.