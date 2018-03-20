Von Miller Yacht Party With Bikini Chicks!!

Von Miller Hits Up Yacht Party with Bikini Chicks in Miami

EXCLUSIVE

Von Miller was havin' yachts of fun in Miami over the weekend ... partyin' it up on a boat with a BUNCH of bikini-clad chicks ... and we've got the pics!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the Denver Broncos superstar was posted up outside the Epic Hotel in South Beach on Saturday, soakin' in all the lovely sights of the St. Patrick's Day festivities.

FYI -- Miller's seen wearing the words "Drugs are my Life" on his shirt ... but don't freak out, guys ... it says "Channing University School of Pharmacy" in REALLY tiny letters underneath. Get it?

Miller's got a lot to celebrate ... the Broncos signed quarterback Case Keenum last week. Or maybe it was just the girls.

Yeah ... probably the girls.