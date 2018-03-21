Zay Jones' Dad Gives Update After Nude, Bloody Arrest

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones is home with his parents and going to be okay after the penthouse meltdown that led to his arrest Monday night ... this according to Jones' dad.
We broke the story ... Jones was busted for felony vandalism after a bloody, naked struggle with his brother at a downtown L.A. apartment. We're told Zay smashed a hole in a balcony window on the 30th floor of the apartment ... and his brother Cayleb was fighting to save him from jumping.
Robert Jones -- who played 10 seasons in the NFL -- tweeted the update Wednesday afternoon ... thanking his followers for praying for his son.
Zay -- a 2nd round draft pick in 2017 -- was released from custody earlier this morning. He's due in court next month.
The Bills released a statement Tuesday night, saying "We are still in the process of gathering more information on the matter. At this point, we will have no further comment.”