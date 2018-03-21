Kodak Black I Got Keys to My GED ... Judge OKs Prison Tutor

Kodak Black Granted Tutor Access in Prison

EXCLUSIVE

Kodak Black might be behind bars, but he's no longer barred from trying to further his education ... TMZ has learned.

A judge has granted the rapper's request to have a tutor visit him while he's serving time in a Florida prison ... according to new legal docs. Kodak requested the assistance because he wants to get his GED. No word if he was granted a laptop ... which he also requested.

We broke the story ... Black was put in solitary confinement for a prison phone call violation, but filed legal docs asking for the tutor while he was in the hole.

Even better news for the rapper -- he's reportedly also been released from solitary.