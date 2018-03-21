Kodak Black Granted Tutor Access in Prison

Kodak Black I Got Keys to My GED ... Judge OKs Prison Tutor

3/21/2018 10:01 AM PDT

Kodak Black might be behind bars, but he's no longer barred from trying to further his education ... TMZ has learned.

A judge has granted the rapper's request to have a tutor visit him while he's serving time in a Florida prison ... according to new legal docs. Kodak requested the assistance because he wants to get his GED. No word if he was granted a laptop ... which he also requested.

We broke the story ... Black was put in solitary confinement for a prison phone call violation, but filed legal docs asking for the tutor while he was in the hole.

Even better news for the rapper -- he's reportedly also been released from solitary.