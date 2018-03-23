John Mayer Waiting, Waiting ... On The Valet With A Hug Exchange

John Mayer And Hailey Baldwin Grab Dinner Together

John Mayer and Hailey Baldwin hugged it out leaving dinner Thursday night ... but it just seems super friendly.

The duo was joined by other friends including "Boy Meets World" star Danielle Fishel at dinner in the San Fernando Valley. Baldwin had congratulated Fishel who just got engaged, so it could've been the reason for the get together.

Baldwin has confessed she's a huge John Mayer fan and knows his songs by heart. She even caught his L.A. show last year with pal Kendall Jenner, so talk about the ultimate fangirl supper.

There are rumors Baldwin was dating Shawn Mendes and Mendes is reportedly tight with Mayer, although Mendes wasn't at the dinner.

The only person missing from the shindig who's got connections to all of them ... the Biebs.