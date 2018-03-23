Jonah Hill's Brother Had Traces of Cocaine & Nitrous Canisters in Room at Time of Death

Music manager Jordan Feldstein -- Jonah Hill's older brother -- had Whip-It! canisters all over the room where he was found dead ... according to the Coroner's Office.
In the docs, the Coroner says Jordan had multiple canisters of nitrous strewn about his bedroom when first responders arrived. The report includes toxicology results, which show he had only trace amounts of a cocaine metabolite in his urine. Also, he tested negative for any alcohol in his system.
As we reported ... Jordan had called 911 in December, and when EMTs arrived he was found unresponsive on his bed. The Coroner's report says someone on the scene told officers Jordan had been abusing nitrous oxide for about a month.
Jordan managed Maroon 5, Miguel and Robin Thicke. He was 40.