Justin Bieber's New Girl, Baskin Champion, Seen Leaving His Beverly Hills Home

Justin Bieber's new blonde companion has been hanging out with him at least twice a week ... including getting a little quality time at his place.

Baskin Champion was seen walking to her car Friday afternoon after leaving the Biebs' Beverly Hills home ... and Justin was in tow before hopping in his Lambo. We're told Baskin was at his place for 3 to 4 hours beforehand.

As we reported ... JB and Baskin were also out together Tuesday night on the Sunset Strip. We thought she was a mystery girl at first, but later discovered she's the sister of Abby Champion, who dates Patrick Schwarzenegger, aka Bieber's best bud.

It's unclear if Baskin is officially Justin's rebound girl after breaking things off with Selena, or if they're just friends ... but we're certain everyone will keep a lookout.