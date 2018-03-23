Sacrametno Kings Game Delayed By BLM Protest ... Over Killing Of Unarmed Man

Sacramento Kings Game Delayed By BLM Protest After Unarmed Man Killed By Police

Thursday's Sacramento Kings game was delayed by protesters who formed a human chain in front of Golden 1 Center in Sacramento to protest a police killing of an unarmed black man.

The Kings were set to take on the Atlanta Hawks, but the game got off to a late start as police dealt with the protest which included protesters locking arms and chanting "Black Lives Matter."

The demonstration was in response to the death of Stephon Clark, a Sacramento man shot over 20 times by police in his backyard when Sacramento police mistook his cell phone for a gun.

Protesters eventually dispersed peacefully, with no arrests made, and Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé came out to address the arena crowd after the game was played.

"We at the Kings recognize people's ability to protest peacefully and we respect that," he said. "We here at the Kings recognize that we have a big platform. It's a privilege, but it's also a responsibility. It's a responsibility that we take very seriously. And we stand here before you -- old, young, black, white, brown -- and we are all united in our commitment."