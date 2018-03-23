Troy Aikman Says Josh Rosen's One Of The Best QB Prospects, Ever!

Troy Aikman says UCLA star Josh Rosen ain't just one of the best QB's in this year's NFL draft -- he's one of the best QB prospects he's seen, EVER.
We got Aikman in Beverly Hills after he dropped sweat at a SoulCycle class (get it, Troy!) ... and he broke down the consensus of the top 3 arms in this year's class -- Rosen, Sam Darnold and Josh Allen.
Troy had nice things to say about the whole trio ... but gave Rosen the highest compliment imaginable.
"Josh is a real talent. I watched him throw a few years ago at UCLA one summer. He can throw as well as anybody I’ve ever seen," Aikman told TMZ Sports.
Naturally, Troy says that makes Rosen worthy of the #1 pick next month -- but he ain't guaranteeing that's gonna happen.
Now, we feel like we should point out that Aikman was a UCLA Bruin just like Rosen. Take that however you want!