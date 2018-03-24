Beyonce & Jay-Z So Fly ... For Jamaican Photo Shoot

Beyonce and Jay-Z Wear Colorful Suits on Beach in Jamaica

Beyonce and Jay-Z are Jamaican us jealous ... looking so calm, cool and colorful with their toes in the sand.

The heavyweight hip-hop couple posed for hot pics together Friday wearing striking suits ... proving their beach attire is much better than yours. We're told the shoot's part of a promo package for their upcoming "On the Run II" tour.

It's been a busy week for the 2 down on the Caribbean island nation, filming and riding motorcycles ... including one decked out with a bull skull and horns.

Earlier in the week they were bikers through the streets of Kingston.

Looks like they've found their happy place.