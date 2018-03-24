Tyron Woodley Says Floyd Mayweather's MMA Journey Begins Next Week

Tyron Woodley Mayweather's MMA Journey ... Begins Next Week!!

Floyd Mayweather says it'll take him 6-8 months to be an MMA star ... and according to UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley, that journey starts NEXT WEEK!!

The welterweight champ joined the guys on the TMZ Sports TV show (airs weeknights on FS1) ... and the conversation of course turned to Floyd's preparation for his new career.

It was Woodley who first broke the news Floyd was serious about training on "The Hollywood Beatdown" ... Mayweather then confirmed it when we got him out in L.A. ... and now it's time to get things poppin'.

"I think we're gonna start most of it next week. I think we're gonna start some of the strategy talks next week and we might get some sessions in as well."

With that being said ... T.W. breaks down exactly what they're gonna focus on.

"He does not have to go out there and start learning how to kick like Bruce Lee. He does not have to go out there and become a black belt over night."

"He just has to be able to stop it, and to get within boxing range and I think anybody in the UFC, he's going to be able to handle his own with."