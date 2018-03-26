Ron Jeremy Off the Hook in Sexual Assault Case

Ron Jeremy Off the Hook in Sexual Assault Case

EXCLUSIVE

Ron Jeremy's in the clear for a sexual assault case in Washington State ... TMZ has learned.

A rep with the Tacoma City Attorney's Office tells TMZ ... Ron won't face any criminal charges after a woman accused him of sexual assault in September 2017. The rep wouldn't tell us why they chose not to file charges.

The woman -- who worked as a "rock girl" promoting a local radio station -- claimed the porn legend grabbed her ass and sucked on her nipples after she agreed to let him sign her breast. She also claimed he tapped her vagina over her underwear ... this according to a police report obtained by TMZ.

Cops interviewed several witnesses and reviewed surveillance videos before kicking the case to the city attorney's office. But it turned down the case, so case closed.