Stormy Daniels' Attorney Says He'll Prove Threat Came from Trump's Camp

Stormy Daniels is certain Donald Trump, or someone connected to him, had a henchman threaten her life ... and she's going to prove it.

Her attorney, Michael Avenatti, says he doesn't know for sure yet who's behind the 2011 incident in Las Vegas, but Monday on the "Today" show he said there are only 2 logical options -- Trump or his attorney, Michael Cohen. If you missed it ... Stormy claims a man threatened her with physical harm if she didn't back off Trump.

At the same time Avenatti was vowing to put the heat on Trump's camp, Cohen was vowing to empty Stormy's bank account. His lawyer, David Schwartz, went on 'GMA' to insist Stormy has no credibility ... and also that she's in clear violation of the "hush" agreement she signed.

Schwartz believes Stormy flapping her gums to "60 Minutes" is gonna cost her dearly -- like, $20 million dearly.