Chrissy Metz says No Way Jessica Simpson's Hating on Mandy Moore

EXCLUSIVE

Chrissy Metz scoffs at the idea Jessica Simpson is jealous of Mandy Moore's success.

We got the "This Is Us" star out in NYC Monday and wanted to get her take on a recent report that Jessica's raging with envy at Mandy's on-screen success on the hit NBC show. As you know, Jessica and Mandy rose to stardom around the same time nearly 2 decades ago.

Jessica now reportedly feels a slap in the face when she sees Mandy on billboards all over L.A. and resents she was never taken seriously as an actress. Mandy's critically-acclaimed performance is salt in an open wound.

Chrissy says it's all nonsense ... though our last question did stump her.