Larry Nassar's MSU Boss Arrested & Jailed ... Faces Felony Charge

Larry Nassar's Michigan State Boss Arrested & Jailed, Faces Felony Charge

Breaking News

Larry Nassar's longtime boss at Michigan State was arrested and thrown in jail Monday night in Michigan ... and he's facing a felony charge for criminal sexual conduct.

William Strampel, 70, was the dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine from 2002 to 2017... a period of time that saw Nassar abuse hundreds of women and girls in his capacity as the doctor for MSU as well as Team USA gymnastics.

Strampel is currently in Ingham County Jail in Michigan.

According to court docs, Strampel is facing 4 charges including 4th degree criminal sexual conduct with force or coercion, and willful neglect of duty -- a misdemeanor.

The arraignment for Strampel is scheduled for 2:30 PM local time Tuesday.

As for Nassar, 54, he's currently serving an unofficial life sentence -- 60 years on child porn charges plus a minimum of 80 years for sexual assaults.