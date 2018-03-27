Warren Sapp Says Battery Lawsuit Is A Sham, Throw It Out & Pay Me

Warren Sapp Battery Lawsuit Is A 'Sham' ... Dismiss Suit & Pay Me

Warren Sapp says the battery lawsuit filed against him is a "sham" ... and he's asking a judge to throw out the suit, and slap the woman with a cash penalty.

We broke the story ... Sapp was sued in Florida by Paula Trickey, a woman who accused the HOF'er of drunkenly running her over at a Super Bowl party in 2015 ... severely injuring her.

Sapp -- who's long denied being the one who hurt Trickey -- has formally responded to the accusations ... claiming the DT wasn't even at the party where the woman was hurt.

Sapp's lawyer, Michael Christine, asked the court to declare the suit a "sham" -- essentially a case that is clearly false, and without merit -- and throw it out.

But, Warren ain't stoppin' at simply getting the suit dismissed ... he's also asked the court to impose a monetary sanction against Trickey for filing a bogus lawsuit.