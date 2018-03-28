Farrah Abraham Settles 'Sex Shaming' Lawsuit

Farrah Abraham Settles 'Sex Shaming' Lawsuit with MTV/Viacom

Farrah Abraham's calling off the dogs in her $5 million lawsuit over a tongue lashing she says she got on "Teen Mom OG."

Farrah and Viacom, MTV's parent company, reached a settlement ... according to docs she filed Tuesday, requesting the lawsuit be dropped. She had sued because she claimed executive producer Morgan J. Freeman harassed and humiliated her over her porn career. She claimed he was so hostile during a meeting that she "feared for her life."

Farrah had high hopes for the case, telling us it would make the world a better place for women.

We don't know what the terms of the settlement are, but Farrah's gotta be happy with it because according to the docs ... the suit can't be refiled.