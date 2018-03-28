Ex-NBA Player Sebastian Telfair's Wife gets Permanent Restraining Order After Alleged Car-Smashing Incident

Ex-NBA Player Sebastian Telfair Wife Gets Permanent Restraining Order ... After Smashing Car

Former NBA point guard Sebastian Telfair has been ordered to stay away from his estranged wife for 3 YEARS ... after an alleged violent incident earlier this year.

In court docs obtained by TMZ Sports, Telfair is ordered to have absolutely no contact with his wife, Samantha -- that means no phone calls, texts, or emails.

Samantha claimed Sebastian showed up to her home in Irvine, CA on January 12 and went nuclear on the doorbell when he realized she wasn't home.

She claims Sebastian started kicking the front door ... before eventually smashing her car windshield.

After the incident, the court granted Samantha a temporary restraining order ... but her lawyers asked the court for something more permanent.

A judge in L.A. County granted that request earlier this week ... and now Telfair must steer clear of Samantha.

In addition to the incident with his estranged wife, Telfair's facing serious gun charges in NYC after gettin' arrested with an arsenal of weapons and ammo in June, 2017.