Victor Cruz Says NFL Finally Got Catch Rule Right

Victor Cruz NFL Finally Got Catch Rule Right!!

Victor Cruz says the NFL is done screwing over wide receivers with its old catch rule ... telling TMZ Sports the league finally got it right with its recent changes.

FYI -- owners unanimously approved a new, much simpler 3-step catch rule on Tuesday to determine whether a player has possession of the ball before hitting the ground or going out of bounds.

In other words, guys like Dez Bryant and Jesse James -- who've recently had huge catches called back because of the old rule -- are gonna be VERY happy.

Cruz says as much as the rule change helps, it's still not gonna help receivers actually CATCH the ball ... but says he's confident the league is doing what's best for the players.

