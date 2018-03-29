Cardi B Does This Bodak Yellow Cover Up My Bodak Preggo?

Cardi B Goes to Extreme Lengths to Hide Baby Bump

Cardi B's wardrobe crew is working overtime, and will continue to be until she announces what we already know ... that she's hiding a baby bump under increasingly baggy clothing.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper got dressed to the nines Wednesday to film her new music video in which she pays homage to salsa queen Celia Cruz. The track features J Balvin and Bad Bunny, who were also at the shoot.

The spotlight clearly belonged to Cardi ... or, more specifically, her midsection. She's spending a lot of time on set, and going to great lengths to hide her belly. She did the same earlier this month at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

TMZ broke the story ... Cardi's people told nightclub staffers she's pregnant during Super Bowl weekend, and she's slated to perform at Coachella -- while pregnant -- before poppin' out the baby this summer.