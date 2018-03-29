Jeremy Meeks Is Already Dropping Dough On Baby Boy Gear

EXCLUSIVE
Hot felon Jeremy Meeks and his billionaire heiress gf, Chloe Green, were already shopping for baby gear in mid-February and the signs point to them having a boy.
Sources tell us Jeremy and Chloe hit up Bev Hills baby boutique, Petit Tresor, a month and a half ago and rang up a $6k tab. Chloe's mother was with them during the spree, and they scooped up several items -- most of which were gender neutral.
Among the mom, dad and grandma's baby bonanza haul -- those ever-popular giant stuffed giraffes, a car seat, and several blue items ... including swaddles and onesies. Loading up on the blue sure points toward a baby boy on the way.
As for who paid, that could also be telling ... our source says Jeremy picked up the tab.