Rich the Kid Gives Props to OBJ's Dancing at Sterling Shepard's Wedding

EXCLUSIVE
Odell Beckham's moves at Sterling Shepard's wedding were so impressive, Rich the Kid says the NFL stars KILLED IT on the dance floor.
ICYMI -- Sterling's groomsmen made quite the entrance at the wedding reception earlier this month ... shoot-dancing their way to the stage while Kid's "New Freezer" played over the speakers.
"They was killin' that sh*t, bro. That sh*t was fire," the New York native tells TMZ Sports.
Of course, OBJ is no stranger to dancing his ass off -- he sent a message to his haters via his sick moves earlier this week ... bustin' out a routine to Flipp Dinero's "Leave Me Alone."
BTW -- we're not too sure, but it seems like Rich the Kid might want you to buy his album.