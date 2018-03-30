Damian Lillard's Brother Shot Multiple Times ... Hospitalized

Damian Lillard's Brother Shot Multiple Times, Cops Say May Be Victim Of Targeted Attack

Damian Lillard's half brother is hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Oregon last night ... and cops believe he was the victim of a targeted attack.

Cops in Clackamas County say Jahrell Lillard, 20, was gunned down by 2 men in a parking lot around 9 PM last night. According to witnesses, 5 to 10 shots were fired. Officials believe JL was the victim of a targeted attack.

After he was hit, Lillard was able to escape ... and run into a Macy's Home Store before police say he collapsed just inside the store entrance.

The shooters fled the scene.

Lillard was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Officials -- who say they have surveillance video of the attack -- are on the lookout for 2 adult black males they believe are responsible for the shooting.