Miley Cyrus' Easter Photo Shoot Gets a Little Naughty

Miley Cyrus appears to be having a good Friday ... even if she's getting spanked by the Easter Bunny.

Miley just released a sultry set of pastel-colored Easter pics to celebrate the religious holiday in her own way in a shoot with Vogue ... featuring the singer wearing bunny ears, standing in an Easter basket, petting a fluffy cat, flaunting a see-through top and cleavage, and yes ... getting spanked.

Not sure if many Christians will jive with Miley's method of honoring the resurrection of Jesus Christ ... but stranger things have happened.