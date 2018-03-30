Jennifer Williams Says Ex Tim Norman Has History of Violence

The star of "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" has repeatedly shown he's a violent freak of nature ... so claims his ex-gf Jennifer Williams, who says she's got a witness who can prove it.
Sources close to the 'Basketball Wives' star tell TMZ ... Jennifer's legal team has added Horace Hodges to her witness list in her quest to get a permanent restraining order against James "Tim" Norman. Remember, she already got a temporary order against Tim after claiming he's violent and threatening. He calls BS.
Jennifer's witness -- a former pastry chef who worked with Tim -- has allegedly come face-to-face with Tim's violent ways. He sued Tim back in June of 2017 ... claiming Tim damaged his left eye after punching him with his fist.
Horace sued Tim for physical pain, mental anguish, physical disfigurement, impairment and other damages.