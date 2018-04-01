Ed O'Bannon College Ain't For Everybody ... LaVar's League Can Help

Ed O'Bannon Says College Ain't For Everyone, LaVar's League Can Help

EXCLUSIVE

Former Final Four most valuable player Ed O'Bannon says LaVar Ball's Junior Basketball Association is the answer for a whole host of high school hoopers, who simply don't give a crap about college.

LaVar announced the league a little while back in December, touting it as an alternative for standout prep players who have graduated from high school, but don't want to go to college.

O'Bannon is a longtime critic of the NCAA, having filed a landmark antitrust lawsuit against them back in 2014, and says he's working with LaVar on the league, because he wants players to have options.

"It's an option. Some athletes want to go to college. Some athletes want their education right away, some athletes like to go to class, but some don't.

O'Bannon actually even calls out the name of a guy who's the poster child for NOT wanting to go to school -- Ben Simmons -- saying he's the perfect example of a dude who just wanted his check.

"He said, i'm here because I'm told we have to go," later adding, "Some guys just have no desire to go to school, it's not for everyone."