Larsa Pippen Butt Flossin' Black Bikini in Miami ... Pre-Easter Cake!!

Larsa Pippen Butt Flossin' Black Bikini in Miami

Before Larsa Pippen went egg huntin' with the kiddies on Sunday, she hit the sunny shores of South Beach to brighten up everyone's Easter weekend.

And yes, there was plenty of cake to go around.

No sign of Scottie or the kids ... but seems like Larsa was enjoying her solo outing.

The 40-something mother of 4 frolicked in the sand rockin' an itty bitty bikini ... looking absolutely incredible, as she usually does.

Take note, normies. Summer's almost here ... better lay off the Cadburys.