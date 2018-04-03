Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG Rematch Officially Canceled, Canelo Still Blaming Beef

Canelo vs. GGG Rematch Officially Scrapped Canelo Still Blaming Beef

Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG 2 has gotten the axe -- with Canelo formally announcing he's withdrawing from the fight at an L.A. news conference in the wake of a positive PED test.

Canelo and Gennady Golovkin were scheduled to have their rematch on May 5 after a controversial first fight, but Alvarez got popped for a banned substance on March 5.

At the conference, Canelo said he still blames the failed drug test on tainted Mexican beef -- claiming he ate steak that was pumped full of Clenbuterol. He also vowed to prove that he is not a drug cheat.

Alvarez was issued a temporary suspension by the Nevada Athletic Commission a couple weeks ago ... and his official hearing with the NAC is scheduled for April 10.

Canelo said he's hoping for a reduced suspension, so they can re-book the fight later this year.