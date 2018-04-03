Kristin Cavallari Jay Cutler Has Real Offers ... But I Think He's Retired

Kristin Cavallari Says Jay Cutler Has Offers, But Likely Retired

He's not "officially" retired ... but Kristin Cavallari says she's pretty convinced her husband Jay Cutler is finished in the NFL.

"I think he's done," Kristin said on SiriusXM's "The Jenny McCarthy Show" ... "It's not official. But yeah."

Kristin says 34-year-old Jay is still trying to figure out his professional future and noted he has "a few offers on the table" ... but she didn't say if those offers were from NFL teams or media outlets looking for a broadcaster.

Of course, Jay signed a 1-year deal with the Miami Dolphins in 2017 to take over after starting QB Ryan Tannehill went down with a knee injury. Cutler threw for 2,666 yards with 19 TDs and 14 interceptions ... not terrible.

Cavallari has said she supports Jay no matter what decision he makes -- but it's obvious she's ready for the QB to hang up his cleats already.

In fact, she talks about how Jay has been working weekends as an NFL player for years and she's ready for him to spend ALL of his Sundays with their kids.

