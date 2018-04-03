Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Trump's Amazon Beef is Fake News ... He Just Hates Bezos' Paper!

4/3/2018 2:51 PM PDT

Michael Steele Says Trump's Amazon Feud is Really About Washington Post

EXCLUSIVE

Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele says he sees right through President Trump's beef with Jeff Bezos ... and says it ain't about Amazon, it's just politics and the newspaper Bezos owns.

We got the conservative pundit Tuesday in D.C., and he said Trump's tweet storm claiming Amazon is screwing the U.S. Postal Service is a BS smokescreen for his hatred of the Washington Post ... which Bezos bought back in 2013. 

POTUS drags WaPo almost daily as "fake news," and now his tweets targeting Amazon is hitting Bezos hard in the wallet. His personal net worth has dropped about $16 billion, and Amazon stock also dropped. 

Steele says Bezos has to decide how, or if, to fight back against Trump. We threw out one suggestion ... admittedly, it's some prime trolling. 