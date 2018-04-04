TMZ

Ex-NFL Player Sues ESPN for $50 Million ... Claiming Defamation

4/4/2018 1:37 PM PDT

Ex-NFL Player Dimitri Patterson Sues ESPN for $50 Million Claiming Defamation

EXCLUSIVE

Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Dimitri Patterson is suing ESPN for $50 million claiming the network defamed him in a 2017 article saying he was in custody after a "courtroom escape attempt."

The article -- published on August 15, 2017 -- says Patterson injured two police officers while trying to abruptly exit a Miami-Dade courthouse and avoid being arrested. 

ESPN says it confirmed the info with police -- noting, "a female officer suffered neck and back injuries, and a male officer injured his wrist while apprehending Patterson."

FYI, Patterson played in the NFL from 2005 to 2013, racking up 9 interceptions in 79 games. 

But, Patterson says the information is wrong -- saying, "The article is false and defamatory in its overall portrayal of DP as a violent, impulsive, unstable person."

Patterson says there is court video footage which backs up his claims. 

In his suit, which he filed while acting as his own lawyer, Patterson includes a letter from ESPN legal team in which the network defends the accuracy of the article. 

Patterson is demanding $50 MILLION in damages. 

We reached out to ESPN for comment. So far, no word back. 

