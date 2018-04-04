Ex-NFL Player Dimitri Patterson Sues ESPN for $50 Million Claiming Defamation

Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Dimitri Patterson is suing ESPN for $50 million claiming the network defamed him in a 2017 article saying he was in custody after a "courtroom escape attempt."
The article -- published on August 15, 2017 -- says Patterson injured two police officers while trying to abruptly exit a Miami-Dade courthouse and avoid being arrested.
ESPN says it confirmed the info with police -- noting, "a female officer suffered neck and back injuries, and a male officer injured his wrist while apprehending Patterson."
FYI, Patterson played in the NFL from 2005 to 2013, racking up 9 interceptions in 79 games.
But, Patterson says the information is wrong -- saying, "The article is false and defamatory in its overall portrayal of DP as a violent, impulsive, unstable person."
Patterson says there is court video footage which backs up his claims.
In his suit, which he filed while acting as his own lawyer, Patterson includes a letter from ESPN legal team in which the network defends the accuracy of the article.
Patterson is demanding $50 MILLION in damages.
We reached out to ESPN for comment. So far, no word back.