Kylie and Kendall Jenner's Company Settles Tupac T-Shirt Lawsuit

Kylie and Kendall Jenner Settle Tupac Tees Lawsuit

Kylie and Kendall Jenner are putting their legal battle with a Tupac photographer behind them -- the suit's been dismissed, and it appears they've reached a settlement.

According to docs, the photog, Michael Miller, agreed to drop his suit against the Jenner sisters. You'll recall ... he filed last year after Kylie and Kendall rolled out a line of tees featuring their faces superimposed over famous pics of Tupac.

Both sides have agreed to cover their own legal fees, but it's unclear if any money changed hands in a settlement. The t-shirt sales didn't last long. The sisters got hit with a similar suit for using Notorious B.I.G. pics on shirts.

They quickly pulled all the merchandise off their websites, and sources familiar tell us Kylie and Kendall's companies weren't printing the shirts ... they'd merely licensed their images to a third party company.

The Biggie lawsuit is ongoing. One down, one to go.