4/5/2018 3:25 PM PDT

Dana White Says Conor McGregor Is 'Going to Jail,' Fighting Future in Jeopardy

Dana White says Conor McGregor is in SERIOUS trouble following his violent bus attack in Brooklyn ... confidently telling TMZ Sports ﻿the UFC's biggest star is "going to jail."

We got Dana in NYC -- just hours after McGregor and his goon squad smashed up a bus filled with UFC 223 fighters at the Barclays Center.  

The UFC prez told us he's "very disappointed and upset" with Conor's actions ... and is sure McGregor's punishment will go well beyond anything the UFC could throw at him.

"He's going to jail!!! People are gonna sue him. He's gonna have a bunch of civil lawsuits," White said.

FYI, Dana recently announced Conor would 100% be fighting in the Octagon this year. It's pretty clear those plans are on hold for now. 

