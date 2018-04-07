Travis Scott Spends $7k on Flowers for 'Welcome Stormi' Party

Travis Scott's mom is throwing her grandbaby, Stormi, a welcome party -- for his side of the family -- and the rapper's making sure the floral arrangements are on point ... TMZ has learned.
Sources close to the storm-themed shindig tell us Travis picked up the bill for 6 floral sculptures and stands, which display lightning bolts going through clouds of roses, orchids and hydrangeas. The raindrops are Swarovski crystals!
We're told Travis dropped $7,145 on the whole thing.
Our sources say Kylie will be there for Stormi's first meeting with the Webster fam -- and the celebration's going down at the Missouri City, TX house Travis bought his mom for Christmas.
It's unclear if any other members of the Kardashian/Jenner crew will be there, but with Khloe expecting to give birth any day now ... we can probably rule her out.